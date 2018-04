SARASOTA – Hallie Peilet chats with Jon Heder, who plays the role of Jeff, and Writer/Director Kendall Goldberg.

The short version of “When Jeff Tried to Save the World” debuted at last year’s Sarasota Film Festival, and now the crew is back with the feature.

To follow the film’s post-Sarasota journey, visit whenjeffmovie.com.

The film makes its world premiere Monday night at 9:00.