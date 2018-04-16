MANATEE COUNTY – A Lakewood Ranch and St. Stephen’s grad will appear in next round of Jeopardy!

Hannah Sage, who is a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, won $17,000 in her Jeopardy! debut last week and advanced to the next round.

Her semifinals episode airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on CBS.

It also means that she now gets to appear on and possibly win a television show her and her family has watched since she was a child.

She’s majoring in mathematics at UCF with a biology track, hoping to attend medical school and become a dermatologist.

Sage can’t reveal where she ended up in the tournament yet, but said competing on the show was an amazing experience.