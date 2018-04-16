SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department is currently conducting an investigation after human remains were located in the 1900 block of Gillespie Avenue, Sarasota, this afternoon.

The Sarasota Police Department reports, The S.P.D Dive Team along with Crime Scene Technicians are currently responding to the scene.

S.P.D. Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge says several children were playing outside around 3:30 Monday afternoon when they found the remains and told an adult, who then called 911.

The remains are raising questions of whether they could belong to Jabez Spann, who went missing last September.

“It’s still very early on into the investigation, and it’s way too early to determine, if these are human remains, who they belong to,” Judge said. “At the Sarasota Police Dept. we’re working diligently to identify who this individual is or rather, was, and as soon as we have information we’ll pass it along.”

We’ll continue to update this story.