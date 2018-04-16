SARASOTA – The 2019 annual calendar shoot for Hooters continued today in Sarasota as 10 women posed for the opportunity to put their picture in one of the months of the year. 25,000 women work for Hooters worldwide, and only 200 will be represented on the calendar. Proceeds go to several good causes, including the reason military motifs were used – Operation Calendar Drop.

“Customers can come into Hooters when the calendars come out, buy one, and we can label it with a note attached, and send it to our troops abroad”, explains Doug Vollmer, Executive Producer for the Hooters Calendar. “We have sent about 150,000 calendars to our troops.”

“It feels good(to be a part of Operation Calendar Drop)”, added Kristin Salter, a Sarasota Hooters employee for 7 years. “A lot of them(veterans) come in, and it’s good to send the calendars out to them, autographed and all.”

Also, $1.00 from each calendar purchased goes towards the Kelly Jo Dowd Fund for Breast Cancer Research. Total cost is $12.95, and they will be available beginning in October.