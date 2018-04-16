MANATEE COUNTY – A ‘bracott’ will take place at Braden River High School Monday.

It’s after student Lizzy Martinez was told to cover her nipples with band aids.

Participating girls can forgo their bras, and participating boys can place bandages over their shirts, as a reference to an incident on April 12th, when school officials asked Martinez to put on a second shirt and cover her nipples with band aids.

Martinez said students can wear shirts that include a message if they feel uncomfortable with the other options.

She says the ‘bracott’ is a silent protest that speaks not only to what happened at the school, but also what happens around the nation.

