North Port – A North Port woman is in serious condition following a Saturday night motorcycle accident, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The Florida High Patrol reports, Renata Angeles was traveling south on I–75 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, approaching the U.S. 17 exit, when she lost control of her Yamaha.

Angeles ran off the roadway and was thrown from her bike. She was taken to lee memorial hospital in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.