SNN – A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 15, for most areas of the Suncoast, including Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Hardee Counties.

This does not mean a tornado is on the ground, but it does mean tornadoes are possible this afternoon. Now is a good time to get indoors and stat indoors.

