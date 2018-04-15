SARASOTA – Nearly one month after the nationwide March For Our Lives Suncoast students continue to fight for change.

Sunday afternoon, students from Sarasota and Manatee County high schools paid their respects to Stoneman Douglas victims at Five Points Park.

Parents, teachers, and local politicians joined in chanting, “enough is enough.”

Lauren Lazar, a sophomore at Riverview High, came with her father.

“This is happening to my generation and me so I think that we’re the age that needs to do something to fix it,” says Lazar. “I just want to see something happen, anything at this point is better than nothing.”

Attendees also wrote letters to Senator Marco Rubio, demanding change for gun laws.