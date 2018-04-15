LAKEWOOD RANCH – This weekend, 16 teams featuring former pro athletes like legendary UF QB Danny Wuerffel, along with top players from all over the country, competed in the American Flag Football League’s U.S. Open, in Lakewood Ranch.

Wuerffel and his team, Gators United, which includes several former gators Chris Rainey and Brandon James, competed in a qualifier on Sunday and won their first game 27-0.

The winner of the tournament will win $1 million dollars in an ultimate final later this year that will air on NFL Network.