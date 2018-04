VENICE – A crash in Venice leaves one man dead after authorities say a driver struck a bicyclist and left the scene.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 Bypass, south of James Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The 74-year-old man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this crash, or the identity of any drivers and/or vehicles involved, is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800.