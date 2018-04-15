BRADENTON – The U.S. Coast Guard has a message for boaters, after a rescue at the Bradenton pier Sunday.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard press release, around 11 a.m. Sunday the St. Petersburg watchstandersrs got a call about a boater clinging to the pier.

A crew from Station Cortez responded, and were able to tow the man and his boat to safety.

There were no injuries reported, but the Coast Guard is using this to remind boaters to check the weather and know your vessels limitations before heading out on the water.