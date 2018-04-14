SARASOTA- 88 teens from across the state visited the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club Saturday for a service project followed by a grand reveal.

Teaming up with Farm Share, teens packed meals to feed hundreds of local families.

Rickey Tedesco, a senior at Venice High School, has been with the club for 11 years. Saturday, he was honored as State Youth of the Year.

“It was definitely the biggest light in my life and it turned into my home away from home,” Tedesco said, “My overall dream is to inspire change through my music specifically and the Boys and Girls Club has helped me be able to start achieving that and I plan to continue to achieve that goal. That is why I’m here and I’m here to inspire and be the change that people want to see in this world.”

The club introduced a revamped teen center designed to help prepare students for college. The space features a technology station, café, and lounge area.