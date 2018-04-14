NEWTOWN- A group of New College of Florida students paint a bright future for Sarasota.

Part of a Discover SRQ course, students teamed up with Newtown Alive to restore the exterior of a piece of Newtown history.

The project was funded by the Community Foundation of Sarasota with help from Sarasota contractor, Calvin Bryant.

“It’s just such a great community and it’s one that’s little known by people of New College and the surrounding Sarasota area and I think it deserves some light,” said Helen Deberri, a freshman at New College.

The Wright Bush House is the first Newtown home built with electricity, dating back to 1921. It served as a community hub for African Americans and now, it’s a Sarasota family’s home.