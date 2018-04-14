SARASOTA- Nearly 1.5 million across the nation are estimated to have Parkinson’s Disease and many from the Suncoast.

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s hosts an expo Saturday dedicated to engage, educate, and empower the community about the disease.

“People always associate Parkinson’s Disease with Michael J. Fox and tremors, but there’s a lot of other aspects of Parkinson’s, cognitive issues, memory deficiencies,” said Executive Director, Robyn Faucy-Washington.

It was the expo’s first year and it’s already one of the largest Parkinson’s event in the nation, with more than 1,600 registered.

“We do this for the people we serve for people with Parkinson’s, for their caregivers and we are very humbled and very proud to be able to present this to our community, free of charge,” Faucy-Washington said.

Guest speakers from University of Toledo to USF shared information about motor symptoms and even dance and movement therapy.