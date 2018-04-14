SARASOTA – Flu season is winding down.

This is one of the worst flu seasons we have seen. The Center for Disease controls reports more than 27 thousand people have been hospitalized and 137 children have died.

Director of the Emergency Care Center at Sarasota Memorial Lisa Collins- Browns says they had the highest number of people in their emergency room. She says they were anticipating a second wave of the flu but thankful they haven’t seen it.

“This is one of the worst flu seasons we had seen our numbers were very high, we definitely felt the impacts, it increased our admissions upstairs which then led to having full beads so as a hospital we had to make some adjustments to accommodate that,” said Collins Brown.

Proper hand washing remains an important tool in preventing the illness.