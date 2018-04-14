MANATEE- One of the last buffalo soldiers, is touring the Suncoast to educate and spread awareness about a slice of history, most textbooks don’t cover.

96 y/o Steve Lewis was raised in Manatee County and served in World War II in the 9th Calvary, one of only two all-black units.

“It’s interesting to me and I enjoy doing it because I didn’t know about most of this until 4 or 5 years after I got out of the Army. Because during the time, they didn’t talk about what happened 90 years ago, 100 years ago,” Lewis said.

Later in life, he became community leader in organizations including Manatee County Health Association, The Bradenton Unit of Parliamentarians, and Alpha XI Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

The city of Sarasota coined March 21st as ‘Steve Lewis Day’.

Next Saturday, Lewis is speaking at Fit 2 Run in Downtown Sarasota.