LIDO KEY – Hundreds stripped down for a seven mile swim around Lido Key.

Saturday morning kicked off the 4th annual swim around Lido Key.

It’s designed to help swimmers become better in the pool and open water. The race began in the Gulf of Mexico.

Swimmers swam past Mote Marine Aquarium up to City Island and south west to Coon Key.

Swimmers could enter as a solo, or 2 to 3 person relay.

Each swimmer received a medal for finishing the race.