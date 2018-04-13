SARASOTA – A home away from home, Carlisle Inn is a new hotel on the Suncoast.

“Rooms are huge and the hallways are great. I was talking to one of the owners and the theme is family get together in the hallways and being able to talk to your neighbors and I just think that’s a really great idea,” said Representative Jim Boyd.

A ribbon cutting officially welcomes the hotel to the neighborhood that has been open since March 1, 2018.

Prospective guests are excited about the amenities.

“A dish washer, A washer and dryer. You could almost live here it’s so beautiful. It is a great addition to Sarasota. Plus it’s a faith based organization, there’s no alcohol on the campus. It’s a lovely place to be,” said Elizabeth and George Turk.

Friendly service can be expected here.

“Good old fashioned hospitality is when the customer gets a smile and we go the extra mile to try to help them and that is in our hospitality as far as food or in the lodging,” said Bob Miller who is the hotel owner.

And this hotel will not be short of good food.

“Right across the parking lot is DurDutchman restaurant which is a staple in Sarasota. So we can accomadate people’s breakfast, lunch and dinner needs. Their breakfast need is obviously complimentary with their room night stay,” said Lynnette Haskins who is the Sales Manager at Carlisle Inn.

Hints of Amish culture are throughout the hotel.

“The artwork, the woodwork is all Amish. Mush of the furniture was constructed in Holmes County, Ohio by Amish and brought down here,” said Haskins.