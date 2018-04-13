SARASOTA – A big night for Cardinal Mooney boys lacrosse as they played their last home game of the season, and it’s senior night! They also put their 15-1 record on the line.

They put their #3 state ranking on the line too against Gainesville Buchholz.

2–0 Cougars When Zack Del Medico hits Christian Laureano who hits the net for a 3–0 Mooney lead after the 1st quarter.

2nd quarter action with Eric Martin on the charge. He passes to Charlie Budreau who flips it to Chip Jackson and back to Martin who hammers it home for a 4–0 Cougars lead.

Budreau then gets in on the scoring as he takes the pass from Ryan Katchen and makes it 5–0.

Still in the 2nd quarter, Nick Pettrucelli preserves his shutout with 1 of several saves on the night.

Back to offense, Jackson hits Budreau in front and Budreau sends it in for a 6–0 lead.

The lead continued to increase as Laureano had another goal and senior night was a success as the Cougars increase their record to 16–1 with a 16–5 win.