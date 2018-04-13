SARASOTA COUNTY – In this edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Celery Fields in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota Audubon Society is hosting a free bird walk for the public from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Celery Fields. Walkers are asked to meet at the Audubon Nature Center at 999 Center Road.

The boardwalks along the celery fields provide some of the best bird watching on the Suncoast, with dozens of species finding food and habitat along the scenic land.

Sue Guarasci, an Audubon Society volunteer, talks about some of the birds at the Celery Fields.

Catch Feel Good Friday weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.