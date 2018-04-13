BRADENTON – A dead body found in Bradenton is being investigated as a murder.

At around 3:00 p.m. Today, deputies responded to a dead female in the car port of a mobile home residence in Royal Garden Estates at the 6900 block of Cortez Rd. W.

The victim is a female and her identity will be released after family is notified.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department is saying the victim was found by a co–worker who went to look for her when she didn’t return to work after lunch.

Detectives have detained a person of interest, but he has not been charged at this time. The person of interest is known to the victim.

Neighbors near the scene said they did not know anything or hear anything, but when police arrived they were told to go in side their home.

Adding, it’s a “quiet area. Mostly why we live in these neck of the woods.”

