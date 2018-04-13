UPDATE: Detectives say a Bradenton woman was killed Friday by a man who acted as her caretaker.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home at Royal Garden Estates on Cortez Road West for the report of a deceased person.

Responding deputies found 60-year-old Joan Demeo dead with trauma to her upper body.

Early Saturday morning, deputies said they had arrested 51-year-old Barak Pozas in connection with Demeo’s death.

He is being charged with murder, investigators say Pozas lived with Demeo and acted as her caretaker.

Authorities say a co-worker went looking for Demeo when she didn’t return to work after lunch and found her dead in the carport at her home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pozas was quickly established as a person of interest. Deputies later found him at a bar down the road from the scene.

