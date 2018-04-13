MANATEE COUNTY – A bra boycott will take place at Braden River High on Monday.

It stems from an April 12 incident, where school officials asked student Lizzy Martinez to put on a second shirt and then cover her nipples with bandages.

That triggered an international discussion on whether women should have to wear bras, and it’s mobilizing girls to go braless in order to protest dress codes she says are unfairly strict for girls.

According to the Herald-Tribune several Twitter posts from Martinez’s account throughout the week, are encouraging her female classmates to arrive at school braless.

Boys are encouraged to place bandages over their shirts as a reference to the incident.

Or students can wear shirts that include a message if they feel uncomfortable with the other options.

Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com