MANATEE COUNTY – A bra boycott will take place at Braden River High on Monday.

It stems from an April 12 incident, where school officials asked student Lizzy Martinez to put on a second shirt and then cover her nipples with bandages.

That triggered an international discussion on whether women should have to wear bras, and it’s mobilizing girls to go braless in order to protest dress codes she says are unfairly strict for girls.

According to the Herald-Tribune several Twitter posts from Martinez’s account throughout the week, are encouraging her female classmates to arrive at school braless.

Boys are encouraged to place bandages over their shirts as a reference to the incident.

Or students can wear shirts that include a message if they feel uncomfortable with the other options.