BRADENTON – Thieves in Bradenton have become so bold, they’re now stealing copper wire in plain sight.

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for a number of thieves who hit six light poles in Bradenton. Last week, nearly 1,000 feet of copper wire was ripped out of six light poles near the home of Vice Mayor Gene Brown on 43rd Street.

The stolen wire is worth a couple thousand dollars. Police are concerned the thieves will strike again and leave crews in danger.

Anyone with information or surveillance video should call Bradenton police.