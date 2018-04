SARASOTA – Roll out the red carpets as the 2018 Sarasota Film Festival gets underway.

Crew members prepared the back drop for the stars to shine Friday at the Opera House.

SNN’s Nicole Sommavilla and Justin Mosely helped to get the festivities going with some opening remarks. Film industry junkies discussed their projects with one another and posed for some photo shots.

The opening film, titled Class Rank, a comedy about two high school kids just trying to fit in, entertained the masses.