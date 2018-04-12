MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County School Board Chairman Scott Hopes remains chair of the board despite a third attempt to rescind his chairmanship at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Hopes said board member Charlie Kennedy’s effort to remove a chairman did not follow state protocol, and he rejected board attorney Jim Dye’s assertion that the process was legal.

According to the Herald-Tribune, board members Charlie Kennedy and Dave Miner strongly called for a vote to reconsider the chair, and Gina Messenger said she was “incensed” by Hopes’ decision to remove an item to reconsider the chairman from the agenda.

However, Hopes and board member John Colon, along with several audience members who stayed for a nine–hour meeting, wanted Kennedy and Miner to move on from a dispute that has been brewing for months.

The paper says the argument over whether or not the board could remove a chair devolved into bickering over parliamentary procedure.

Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
