SARASOTA- Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight used the high-profile road rage arrest of an immigrant in the country illegally to highlight the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and call for continued reform.

30-year-old Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla is charged with aggravated battery, and currently under an ICE hold at Sarasota County Jail after entering the US illegally in 2014 and claiming asylum.

“While he has no criminal history here in Sarasota County,” Knight said. “Mr. Bonilla is what I believe a prime example of the kind of individual who should not belong here in Sarasota County.”

Bonilla’s case was not scheduled to be reviewed till 2019.

“This is an example of how the breakdowns of the policies of the laws of the last 20 years have not been updated,” Knight said. “And our congressional leaders have not finalized anything on us to give us some clarity.”

Knight says 2 years ago Bonilla would be released on bond.

“But our relationship with ICE is 100 percent better now than it was,” Knight said. “2 years ago.”

The Sheriff’s office contacted ICE about Bonilla, who placed a hold on him.

“So if this individual tries to bond out and go back into our Sarasota County community he’ll be held for up to 48 hours for ICE to review him.”

The new housing agreement went into effect in January.

“To date since this agreement went into effect the Sarasota County Jail, The Sheriff’s office,” Knight said. “Has held 26 individuals for ICE, of those 26 hold, ICE has physically picked up 11 individuals to take to Miami-Dade County for deportation proceedings, and they’re still interested in the 15 others we have in our jail.”

Knight says the agreement is worth whatever it may cost the county.

“If we can get people who are committing crimes in our community,” Knight said. “Identified, held safely at the jail, removed sent to Miami-Dade County, that removes them from Sarasota County community, and their ability to commit any additional crimes, so I don’t look at it from a financial standpoint I look at it from a citizen-safety standpoint.”

He says the program can also help prevent crime.

“I hope that they see this and they understand if they come to Sarasota County and commit a crime, their likelihood of getting held at the jail, removed from the jail, and sent back home to their country of origin is very high.”