SARASOTA- Lights, camera, action! this weekend visionaries from across the world head to the Suncoast for ten days jam–packed with films.

“It’s the 20th anniversary. Our poster depicts proudly, the Statue of David, which is a symbol of the City of Sarasota,” Said CEO and President of SFF, Mark Famiglio, “We’re thankful for the community to the entire gulf coast region and to the entire independent film community around the country and around the world.”

Famiglio said SFF has served as a launchpad for many filmmaker’s careers.

“We started three days in the back of the Hollywood 20 in the parking lot in a tent and it was black tie. It was about 7 films and now we have close to 250…300,” Famiglio said.

The festival isn’t neglecting local talent. “We do have some local films made by local people that it spoke to local issues, whether it’s mental health, whether race relations, women’s films,” Mark said.

This year, the festival introduces a free contest to put filmmaker’s creativity to the test.

“They get 20 hours to film and then 20 hours to edit a short film, a 5 minute film. They come on Friday night, they get a special assignment and then by Sunday morning, they have to turn it in,” said Director of Education for SFF, Paul Ratner.

Each team will be assigned to a theme and an element to incorporate in their film.

Ratner said, “I’m really excited. I think there’s a really vibrant local filmmaking community, there’s a lot of students both in high school and in college, who I think are going to participate. So I think something like this is going to be a fun tradition.”

Registration is open through April 13th. Contact education@sarasotafilmfestival.com to register with your team name and contact information.

Tune into SNN Friday evening for coverage from Sarasota Film Festival’s red carpet event.