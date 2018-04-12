VENICE – Venice Beach is being leveled out for sea turtle nesting season beginning Thursday.

Advantage Construction Group will be conducting beach grading at the water line in Venice from the South Jetty to South Brohard Park.

Leveling of escarpments is required annually prior to April 15th to enhance sea turtle nesting conditions.

Heavy equipment will be present on the beach during the day and will use lighting if work continues into the evening and night.

The Herald–Tribune says the city of Venice asks that the public pay close attention for approaching equipment and use caution while enjoying the beach in areas where work is in progress.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1st-Oct. 31st on all Southwest Florida beaches.