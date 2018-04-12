SARASOTA COUNTY – The newly renovated Eastwood Park is open for business in Sarasota.

Residents and kids witnessed a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday night.

Sarasota city manager Tom Irwin made an appearance and praised the finished work.

Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Fogel says a resident of the neighborhood called Mayor Shelli Freeland-Eddie about the horrible condition of the park.

A meeting followed with the community and they wanted a soccer field.

Jerry says they added a sidewalk, picnic tables and fencing.

He says the youth will have plenty of sporting activities to participate in.

“It’s a neighborhood park so all the kids around this whole neighborhood can come and enjoy this. We do have a programming manager that’s going to be working with the kids to do leagues and tournaments and clinics and things of that nature. So we’ll be intricately involved with the kids here.”

Fogel says they will add a playground and are working on dog parks for Gillespie and Whitaker parks.