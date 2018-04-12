SARASOTA – The deadline to pay your taxes is quickly approaching and if you’re scrambling to file, be extra cautious.

Certified financial planner Gregg Pacitti says he’s been working around the clock.

“It’s really a busy part of the year,” said Pacitti.

He says every year people wait till the last minute, but warns that can be risky.

“There’s a lot of us who procrastinate, it can end up hurting you,” said Pacitti.

Misplacing the form and forgetting pertinent information tops the list for common mistakes.

“Just making sure that you have everything, because if you’re missing any important documents it can lead to penalties and interests if you are missing recording things and we want to make sure you get all the deductions you are entitled too,” said Pacitti.

The deadline to file is Tuesday April 17th at midnight.