MANATEE COUNTY – FEMA may change its reimbursement policy for shelter–related costs.

The likely change could impose a new financial burden on county governments.

Currently, school districts and county governments submit their costs associated with hurricanes or other natural disasters separately to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Yet, FEMA has reportedly notified state emergency officials that it now wants school districts to submit their shelter–related costs to the county government to include with its reimbursement invoices.

Some say getting reimbursement requests from school districts and counties causes’ confusion for FEMA and can delay reimbursements because the agency becomes unsure if it is getting billed twice for the same expense.

School and county administrators have yet to get any formal policy change in writing.

Yet they expect the notification to be forthcoming.

Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
