SARASOTA – The Humane Society of the United States honors a Suncoast congressman.

The humane society awarded U.S. House Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, with the Legislative Leader award for his work to protect endangered species and prevent cruelty to animals.

The organizations presented the award to Buchanan during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Buchanan has worked to stop the slaughter of horses for meat consumption, protect the Florida manatee and other endangered animals and prevent the Veterans

Administration from conducting painful experiments on dogs.

The Humane Society called him a “leading voice” in congress on these issues.