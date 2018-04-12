SARASOTA – Need something to do Saturday?

The Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce is holding this year’s Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival.

The all-day, family-friendly festival runs from 10am to 8pm.

Held on the white sands of Coquina Beach, you’ll take in live music, a kid’s zone, classic car show, arts and crafts vendors… and one food truck after another.

Coquina Beach is just south of the Coquina Beach Café and the Trolley Stop at 2650 Gulf Drive on South Bradenton, Beach.

And at Art Ovation Hotel Presents, “LEGACY,” a Group Exhibition Featuring Ringling College of Art and Design Faculty and Alumni now through the end of July.

This exhibition features more than fifty works by twelve outstanding artists including dedicated professors, successful alumni. BOTH bring to the community an exciting collection of paintings, photographs, videos, installations and sculptures.

The exhibition is available online and throughout the Hotel’s public areas daily til 9 pm.

Art Ovation Hotel is at 1255 North Palm Avenue in Sarasota.

