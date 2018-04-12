SARASOTA COUNTY – For the first ever the Antiques Roadshow rolled into town Thursday.

The Ca’d’Zan in Sarasota hosted the event as collectors brought in their items to be appraised.

The items are broken into categories including art, jewelry and tapestry.

If the antique receives high value from the appraiser the collector has an opportunity for an interview to be televised by the Roadshow.

Winter Haven resident Robert says the artwork he brought got an appraisal of some serious cash.

“My boss got invited to Atlantic City, and they did the painting. He got to meet all four of the guys and then he got it put in a drawing that’s how he won the ticket. Antiques Roadshow says it’s worth 25,000 and we’re enjoying it.”

Robert says the one of the quarterbacks on the painting is hall of famer Johnny Unitas ,and he died two months before the artwork was finished.

More than 15,000 people registered for the event.