SARASOTA – The great thing about covering high school sports is that the athletes still are truly student–athletes. School first, athletics second, but athletics can be used to get you a better education.

Today, at Cardinal Mooney High School, 8 student–athletes signed their letters–of–intent for a wide range of sports, and colleges.

Katherine Pepe will swim for Birmingham Southern College. Matt McDonnell is heading to Ann Arbor to play lacrosse for Michigan. Alec Settler will run track for Westminster College, while Dalton Plattner will play baseball for Florida Internationl. Also, Ashton Horiuchi will play lacrosse for Wittenberg, Max Smyley is going to the University of Redlands to play baseball.

Quarterback Jack Koscho is heading to Carnegie Mellon, while his teammate Adrianno DiLorenzo is going to FIU to play football and study Marine Biology.

“They(FIU) have the only underwater lab in the world”, exclaims Adrianno DiLorenzo of Cardinal Mooney. “I want to be a Marine Biologist, and they have a great program, so that is what I am going to do.”

DiLorenzo also chose FIU because of the location(Miami), the direction of the program, and Head coach Butch Davis.