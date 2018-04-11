SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County School District has not renewed the contract of Booker High assistant principal Lyna Jimenez-Ruiz, who filed a discrimination complaint against the district.

Jimenez-Ruiz filed a discrimination complaint against the district alleging she had suffered retaliation after making a sexual harassment allegation against Todd Bowden, who was then a finalist for the district superintendent position.

Despite preparing extensively for her evaluation, Jimenez-Ruiz said she was not surprised to hear that her contract had not been renewed.

Bowden confirmed the decision on Tuesday, April 10, stating that while he was aware of the choice not to renew her contract, he was not involved in the process.