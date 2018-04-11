SIESTA KEY- A team of Sarasota business owners, including the owner of 1–800-ASK-GARY proposed an amendment to pave the way for high–rises to emerge on Siesta Key.

It was a full house at the Sarasota County Commissioners meeting Wednesday afternoon.

As Gary Kompothecras, and the owners of Clayton’s Restaurant propose a new zoning ordinance to the Old Stickney point area.

Owner of Clayton’s Siesta Grille, Clayton Thompson said, “I’d like t o become less seasonal. I came over the bridge to Siesta Key and it took me all of about one minute. Last week it took me about 10 to 15 minutes.”

The business owners have a plan in mind to build a resort between Sabal Drive and Peacock Road.

“This does not affect any of these people in the residential area. It doesn’t affect residential property period. This is two little slivers of land on a commercial property,” Kompothecras said.

The old ordinance states buildings at least 35 feet tall must be placed at least 25 feet away from the road. Now with the new ordinance these buildings can be placed as close as two feet away from the road, allowing developers to build even bigger structures. And many residents on the key are fearing the is the beginning to the end of the quaint little beach town as they know it.

“If they get what they want there, what’s to prevent every other commercial person from going, ‘Hey I want to do something’,” Jim Froauenberg, Siesta Key resident.

Residents fear overcrowding could compromise the safety of residents.

“I think the street already has way too much congestion there. It’s very dangerous this time of year and I think the comments the council people made about EMS services not being able to arrive on the key is a huge community concern,” said Rob Durham, Siesta Key resident.

A crowd sporting yellow signs on their chest wasn’t enough for commissioners.

A vote was made 3-2 to adopt the new amendment. This does not green light Kompothecras’ hotel proposal, but it does propose hotels like his to be pitched in further discussion.