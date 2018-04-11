SARASOTA COUNTY – Ballet dancers and rock music equals an electrifying performance for residents in Sarasota.

Selby gardens hosted the Sarasota Ballet and students from the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory Wednesday night.

They shared their talents by dancing to the classic rock band Velvet Underground.

The act relates to the ongoing Andy Warhol exhibit at the garden.

Warhol was a well-known artist and a leading figure of pop art.

Sarasota Ballet education director Christopher Hird says Warhol had a deep connection with Velvet Underground.

“The songs that are being interpreted almost sort of tell a story of Andy Warhol from the fact he came from a small town. That he went to the big city apart where he once got shot and the song called “Slip Away” suggest you know all the things that could leave him if he was no longer to be here.”

Hird says the next performance will be at the Sarasota Opera House April 29 and live music will support the performance.