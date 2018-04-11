SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson discuss the showdown senate race between Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson.

Governor Scott, who is wrapping up his final term this year, made the announcement earlier this week that he will challenge Nelson for the seat.

The race figures to be among the most intriguing of the midterm elections, with millions raised and spent during the campaign.