MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County School Board voted unanimously to fire a former bus driver convicted of soliciting a prostitute.

The district placed Jerome Heaven, a bus driver since 2007, into a new position after a jury found him guilty of the misdemeanor charge in February.He was placed in the cafeteria at the Professional Support Center, away from students.

The district responded to Heaven’s conviction by serving him an administrative complaint for his termination on March 2.

The Bradenton Herald reports Superintendent Diana Greene later recommended the board approve Heaven’s termination. They voted 5-0 to approve his termination.

His arrest followed an undercover operation by the Bradenton Police Department on July 27, 2017 .Heaven was in the 2500 block of 14th St. West when he paid an undercover detective $35 for sex.