WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Speaker Paul Ryan announces will not seek re-election in November.

Ryan was elected Speaker of the House in 2015 but struggled to unite his party on the issues. Health care reforms stalled, while failed negotiations over spending shut the government down. The Republican leader championed the GOP’s tax cuts late last year, securing the lone major legislative victory of President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

The latest and most high-profile departure from Congress, he joins dozens of Republicans who have resigned or retired amid President Trump’s tumultuous first term, according to the House Casualty List.

Ryan’s departure had been rumored for months, with his hometown newspaper, The Janesville Gazette, urging him back in December to remain in office..

Ryan was elected as Speaker of the House in October of 2015 and at the age of 45, he is the youngest speaker to serve since 1869. Ryan was first elected to the U.S. House in 1998. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney chose Ryan to be his vice presidential running mate in his unsuccessful campaign versus President Barack Obama.