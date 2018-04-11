SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County’s first marijuana dispensaries are approved after the county commission votes 4-1 Tuesday, April 10, to allow it.

The commission voted 4-1 to allow Trulieve to open a medical marijuana dispensary in a 4,800-square-foot building in the Venice Pines Shopping Plaza on Jacaranda Boulevard.

The commission also voted 4-1 to approve an AltMed dispensary on Fruitville Road.

Commissioner Mike Moran cast the dissenting vote.

Tallahassee-based Trulieve, which operates 14 dispensaries across the state, assured the commission the facility will be tightly guarded and monitored around the clock.