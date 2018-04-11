SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a driver they say is involved in the viral road rage incident that occurred on Sunday, April 8.

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla of Sarasota. He is charged with aggravated battery causing injury and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

A bail of $10,000 was set for driving without a license, but no bond has been set for the battery charge.

A witness tells News Channel 8 the driver threw spare change at the motorcyclist, Darin Hendrickson, who suffered broken ribs, cuts and road rash as a result of the collision.

Medrano-Bonilla remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.