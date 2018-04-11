SARASOTA – It’s a dawn of a new era as Allegiant air touches down at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Wednesday morning.

Passengers on board were greeted with a water cannon salute courtesy of the airport fire department.

Allegiant is offering non-stop flights from Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

“I think what’s so exciting is we have seen such a demand for these flights, for people wanting to go to the Sarasota Bradenton area,” said Public Relations Specialist Zachary Kramer. He says prices will fluctuate depending on demand.

“Basically the introductory fare is $83 and moving forward we are going to try and keep I those prices as affordable as we can for everyone,” said Kramer.

Allegiant is the seventh airline and the first ultra-low cost carrier serving SRQ. Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo says the first flight exceeded expectation.

“I think they only had one or two seats that were empty and not just that they are telling us that their flights are full as well and that’s kind of unusual with an inaugural flight,” said Piccolo.

The flights fly twice a week to each of the three cities.

Flights between Indianapolis and Sarasota-Bradenton must be purchased by April 13 for travel between April 14 and May 30. Flights between Pittsburgh and SRQ must be purchased by April 13 for travel between April 14 and May 31. Flights between Cincinnati and SRQ must be purchased by April 15 for travel between April 23 and May 21.

For more information visit their website here.