PORT CHARLOTTE – An SUV plows into a nail salon in Charlotte County on Tuesday, April 10.

One woman, who was inside the building at the time of the crash, was taken to Bayfront Port Charlotte with a leg injury.

The incident happened just before noon at Fancy Nail Salon on Tamiami Trail. The driver drove into the front of the building after jumping the curb. The vehicle could be seen deep into the salon after the crash.

Tow truck workers had to remove the tires from the SUV to get it out.

Vehicle drives through a nail salon in Port Charlotte sending one to the hospital. More on this tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/IZI4SZBuuO — Justin Robicheau (@pjrobicheau) April 10, 2018

Authorities identified the driver as a woman in her 60s. The front end of the salon was left with significant damage.

The driver was not injured.