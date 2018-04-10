SARASOTA – An arrest is made in a Suncoast double shooting from Friday.

The Sarasota Police Department says the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33 year old Linval Cohoone Tuesday night.

Cohoone was wanted by the Sarasota Police Department in connection with the double shooting on 21st street in Sarasota last week.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of 21st street around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Two women were reportedly shot in close range, and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Cohoone will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No word on the condition of the two women shot.