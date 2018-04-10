MANATEE COUNTY – Students all over the country will participate tomorrow, in a nationwide pro–life walk out and a couple of schools on the Suncoast will take part.

Prolifewalkout.org says students and faculty will walk out of class for 17 minutes of silence and prayer.

They will honor the 10 fetuses who pass away during that time at a Planned Parenthood abortion facility.

Lakewood Ranch High School student Payton Cody says his school and Riverview will take part.

Cody says more than 250,000 fetuses were aborted this year.

He feels there are other options other than abortion.

“If you’re willing to take the risk of having a baby, and you get pregnant and you didn’t want to get pregnant. You shouldn’t have to kill the baby and if you don’t want the baby you can have the baby and you know adoption is always an option.”

prolifewalkout.org says they will start the walkout at 10 A.M. local time.