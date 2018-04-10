SARASOTA – Two Sarasota Police officers are injured while on patrol Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Janie’s Garden apartment complex on Central Avenue. The two officers were injured but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, the officers, 28-year-old Brandon Vermillion and 32-year-old Jonathan Torres, noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot occupied by three adult males. They approached the vehicle to investigate and the vehicle immediately shifted into drive and started to drive away, striking one of the officers as it fled. As the vehicle struck the officer, the officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and drove to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Two of the three individuals inside the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both officers were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

We’re currently working an officer involved shooting at 2350 Central Ave. The injuries to the Officers appear to be non-life threatening. Officers are being treated at a local hospital. Suspects were shot & drove themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/mRcdeArY3V — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) April 10, 2018

Per Sarasota Police Department policy, Officer Vermillion, who fired his weapon, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jeremy Trebbles, Jr. of Sarasota, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.