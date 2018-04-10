SARASOTA – Two Sarasota Police officers suffer minor injuries after a confrontation, leading to multiple shots fired and several injuries.

It happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Janie’s Garden apartment complex on Central Avenue.

According to a release from the Sarasota Police Department, the officers, 28-year-old Brandon Vermillion and 32-year-old Jonathan Torres, noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot occupied by three adult males. They approached the vehicle to investigate and the vehicle immediately shifted into drive and started to drive away, striking one of the officers as it fled. As the vehicle struck the officer, the officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle. Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino says the officer feared for his life, prompting him to fire his weapon.

The vehicle fled the scene and drove to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Two of the three individuals inside the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both officers were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

We’re currently working an officer involved shooting at 2350 Central Ave. The injuries to the Officers appear to be non-life threatening. Officers are being treated at a local hospital. Suspects were shot & drove themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/mRcdeArY3V — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) April 10, 2018

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jeremy Trebbles, Jr. of Sarasota, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

“He was in control of the vehicle that swerved towards and attempted to hit and actually ran over the foot of our police officer,” says DiPino.

Trebbles was formerly on the Venice High School Indians football team. He was previously arrested in January on cocaine charges.

Per Sarasota Police Department policy, Officer Vermillion, who fired his weapon, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The two passengers could face additional charges as the investigation continues.